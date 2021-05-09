Brokerages Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

HMCBF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 1,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

