Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target at $34.33

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other Annexon news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $120,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Annexon by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 151,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,346. Annexon has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

