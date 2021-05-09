Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,682. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

