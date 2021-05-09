Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to announce $112.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.21 million and the highest is $113.60 million. LivePerson posted sales of $91.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $464.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $466.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $567.56 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $583.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 687,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,828 shares of company stock worth $4,369,129. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

