Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 202.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

INBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $338.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.