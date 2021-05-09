Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,992 shares of company stock worth $14,519,722. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after acquiring an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after buying an additional 86,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,063. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

