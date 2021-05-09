Brokerages Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will report $14.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.86 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $59.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.49 million to $60.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $62.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,367. The company has a market cap of $240.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,679.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $115,230.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.