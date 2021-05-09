Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.71. 2,444,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.