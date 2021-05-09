Brokerages Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Announce -$2.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.21). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($1.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($9.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($7.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.13) to ($3.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock remained flat at $$132.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 86,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,819. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 92.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.