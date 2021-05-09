Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Broadwind updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 398,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $12.89.
In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.
