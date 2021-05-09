Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Broadwind updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of BWEN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. 398,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

