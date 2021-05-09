Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 320.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $452.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

