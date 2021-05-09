BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.