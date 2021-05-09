BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,963 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

