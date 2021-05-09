BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,674 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $399.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

