BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,386 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.89 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

