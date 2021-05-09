BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 284.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,190 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

