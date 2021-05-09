Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $101.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

