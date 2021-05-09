BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Cut to $29.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BSIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

