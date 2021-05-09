Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

MNRL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. 495,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.