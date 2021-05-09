BOScoin (BOS) One Day Volume Hits $605.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $605.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001599 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.