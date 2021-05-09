Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to $45.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.08% from the company’s current price.

BRLXF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Boralex stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $44.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

