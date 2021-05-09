BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.33

Shares of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.33 and last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 2783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

