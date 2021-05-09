BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target to $33.00

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Get The Andersons alerts:

ANDE stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $31.21.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.