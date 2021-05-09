BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,266.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

