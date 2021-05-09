BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $21.73 million and $605,017.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00785802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,600.00 or 0.09467015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043824 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

