Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $433,782.66 and $266.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.00631258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

