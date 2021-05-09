BitMax Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00084161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00105288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.96 or 0.00783762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.93 or 0.09035799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047000 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.