BitGreen (BITG) Price Down 19.6% Over Last Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1,617.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00065644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.02 or 0.00323554 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004597 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.