Bitcoin Cash ABC Achieves Market Cap of $732.37 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $732.37 million and $8.20 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $39.43 or 0.00066815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,016.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.71 or 0.02361536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00621133 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002060 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

