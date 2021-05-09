Bitcoin 2 Trading 24.3% Higher This Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $17.94 million and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001790 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

