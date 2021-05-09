Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $2,485.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,918.23 or 1.00391055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00048576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00222801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 268,551,474 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

