Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 3,070 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after buying an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

