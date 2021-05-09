Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 7.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.07 and its 200 day moving average is $308.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $396.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

