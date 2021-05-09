Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $5.68 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. The Hershey accounts for 2.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $170.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

