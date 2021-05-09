BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) vs. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Financial Analysis

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -244.64% -213.88% Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$34.06 million N/A N/A Zynex $45.47 million 11.05 $9.49 million $0.28 51.50

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioSig Technologies and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 49.97%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Zynex beats BioSig Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.