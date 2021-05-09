BioPassport Token Hits Market Capitalization of $17.37 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and $2.00 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047071 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

