bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMXMF. Berenberg Bank downgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.15. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $113.30 and a 12 month high of $170.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.48.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

