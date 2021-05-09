BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

