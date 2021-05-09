Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $608.01 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $602.60 and its 200-day moving average is $591.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

