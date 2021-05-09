Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $84,227.53 and approximately $1.17 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00249509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.88 or 0.01201856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.64 or 0.00774341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,033.11 or 0.99941981 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

