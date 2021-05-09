Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $7.80 billion and approximately $8.09 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.40 or 0.00788596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,516.12 or 0.09366922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,798,823,536 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

