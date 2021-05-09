Binance USD (BUSD) Hits Market Cap of $7.80 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and $10.05 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.76 or 0.00787910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.01 or 0.09119155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00047447 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,798,823,536 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

