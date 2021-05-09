BillionHappiness (BHC) Price Hits $177.67

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for about $177.67 or 0.00310315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BillionHappiness has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $91,795.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017141 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BillionHappiness

BillionHappiness (CRYPTO:BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

