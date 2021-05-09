Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.40 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.31 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05-0.04) EPS.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $23.90 on Friday, hitting $154.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.60. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $1,831,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,189.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $822,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,459.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,057 shares of company stock valued at $25,043,115. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

