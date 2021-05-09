Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

