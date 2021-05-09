Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Raised to $39.00 at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,922 shares of company stock worth $4,795,806 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

