BiblePay (BBP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $115,695.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. BiblePay has a market cap of $1.96 million and $115,695.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BiblePay has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

BiblePay Coin Trading

