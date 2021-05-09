Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 281,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29,882.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

