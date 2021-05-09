Berkeley Lights (BLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

