Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCS. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 271,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

